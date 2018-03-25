The Dominant 20: Sizing up Mike Trout and the Sultan of Swat, most unseriously

This tongue-in-cheek take on No. 18 athlete Mike Trout's actual greatness, by humorist Steve Etheridge, appears in ESPN The Magazine's April 2 Dominant 20 Anniversary Issue. Subscribe today!

MIKE TROUT IS the best baseball player alive, having achieved a level of success in his first six full seasons unprecedented in the game. Some are making the case that he could be the greatest all-around player ever. But how accurate is that claim? Using advanced metrics, we can empirically determine just how dominant Trout truly is, comparing him side by side with the man widely considered baseball's GOAT: Babe Ruth.

Wins Above Replacement (WAR)

Through his age-25 season, Trout generated an astronomical 53.2 WAR, while the Great Bambino had a mind-boggling 271.6 WAR in that same time frame. However, MLB rosters in the early years of Ruth's career had largely been gutted by World War I conscription, and desperate teams filled their benches with farm animals and large toddlers stolen from orphanages, meaning it was much easier to contribute beyond replacement level back then. So Ruth comes out on top but with a big asterisk.

Dinger Quality (wDQ)

The greatest power hitters don't just hit home runs. They hit moon shots of mythical proportions that defy the laws of physics and spit in the face of God. And few power hitters have spit in the face of God more than Trout, whose dingers explode off his bat with such staggering force that fans often accidentally decapitate themselves whipping their heads around to follow them. When Trout really connects with a dinger, play-by-play announcers just scream and scream until they either pass out or the telecast cuts to commercial. They are dingers of the highest quality, collectively notching a career WDQ score of 13.76 out of 14 possible Dinger Points (very good).

Then there's Ruth. While it's true that he broke just about every single home run record during his storied career, if you watch footage of his dingers, you will see that they were not breathtaking spectacles like Trout's but rather the stupid-looking dingers of yore, with wonky, old-timey mechanics. He would swing without raising his elbows or rotating ?his hips, lazily waving his bat out in front of his belly like an old arthritic orangutan swatting at a horsefly. His dingers basically looked like weird popups that went far somehow, earning Ruth a paltry career WDQ score of 4.8 Dinger Points (very bad).