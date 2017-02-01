Donovan Winter in jail, doesn't send letter of intent to Spartans

Michigan State commit Donovan Winter did not send his letter of intent to the Spartans on Wednesday morning. He's in jail.

Police arrested Winter, 18, on Monday night and charged the Bishop Moore Catholic High School senior with burglary and larceny of a firearm, according to online records.

He is being held on $2,000 bond and will be required to wear a GPS monitoring device. He has been ordered to appear in court on March 7.

Bishop Moore's head coach told the Orlando Sentinel that Winter will not sign a letter of intent Wednesday. The newspaper also reported that Winter is no longer a student at the school.

Winter is a three-star defensive end prospect from Orlando. He committed to Michigan State in June. The university is not allowed to comment on prospective student-athletes until the school receives their letters of intent.