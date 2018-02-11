D'Onta Foreman has charges dropped from July arrest

Charges against Houston Texans running back D'Onta Foreman have been dropped from a July arrest, according to the player's lawyer.

Attorney Chip Lewis told the Houston Chronicle that Foreman pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct and will have charges of possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon dropped. The disorderly conduct charge will also be dismissed if he has no legal issues for 90 days.

Foreman will pay a $500 fine and turn in the gun found during the arrest, according to the Chronicle.

"Everybody's happy," Lewis told the newspaper. "They dismissed the cases and let him plea to the disorderly conduct charge. D'Onta is relieved. He's learned a great deal from this. You have to be very cognizant of what you do and who you do it with."

Lewis said Foreman will not face NFL discipline if all the charges are dismissed, as expected.

Foreman was arrested and charged in July in Austin, Texas, after University of Texas police officers responded to a report of a marijuana smell coming from three cars parked outside a residence hall. Foreman was later released on bond.

He appeared in 10 games for the Texans in his rookie season, rushing for 327 yards and two touchdowns, before he ruptured his Achilles tendon against the Arizona Cardinals in November and was placed on injured reserve.

ESPN's Sarah Barshop contributed to this report.