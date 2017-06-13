Doug Williams to serve as Redskins senior VP of player personnel

The Washington Redskins have promoted former quarterback Doug Williams to senior vice president of player personnel, team president Bruce Allen announced Tuesday.

Williams, who was the MVP of the Redskins' victory in Super Bowl XXII, had served in the team's front office as a personnel executive since 2014.

The move was one a few made by the Redskins on Tuesday, as the team also elevated Eric Schaffer to vice president of football operations, Kyle Smith to director of college scouting and Scott Campbell to a senior executive role.

Williams quarterbacked the Redskins to a Super Bowl win after the 1987 season. He became the first African-American quarterback to play in a Super Bowl and earned MVP honors after passing for 340 yards and four touchdowns in the Redskins' 42-10 victory over the Broncos.

He spent five years as a personnel executive with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2004-08 -- the same length of time that Allen spent as the Bucs' general manager. Also, current Redskins coach Jay Gruden was an assistant coach with the Buccaneers during that period.

Williams stuck around after those two left, serving as the Bucs' director of pro personnel in 2009. He was Grambling's head coach from 1998-2003 and again from 2011-13.

He has 20 seasons of NFL experience -- nine as a player and 11 in personnel roles. He played with Washington from 1986-89, was named a member of the 80 Greatest Redskins and is a Redskins Ring of Famer.