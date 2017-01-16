Draymond Green assessed flagrant foul for hit on LeBron James

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was assessed a flagrant foul 1 after a hard collision with Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James midway through the second quarter Monday night.

James was in a full sprint in transition when Green tried to cut him off near half court. Green ran shoulder-first into James' chest area, and the Cavaliers star fell to the floor upon contact.

Green checked on James but seemed to think the four-time MVP had flopped and was milking the collision by remaining on the floor, and appeared to mock James' tumble.

Teammates from both sides converged on the incident, and words were exchanged. After the officials reviewed the play, Green was hit with the flagrant 1.

Green also was assessed a technical foul on the play, as was Cleveland's Richard Jefferson, who got in Green's face while coming to James' defense.

Green was subbed out, but he appeared to continue to suggest James had flopped.

This is not the first incident between Green and James. During Game 4 of last season's NBA Finals, the two got tangled, and after James stepped over Green, who had fallen to the court, Green swung his arm and appeared to make contact with James' groin area. James immediately turned around, and the two players went chest-to-chest as play continued. Moments later, they got involved chasing a rebound, and each was called for a foul. They then had to be separated.

Green later was assessed a flagrant foul 1 and suspended for Game 5.

The Cavaliers went on to come back from a 3-1 series deficit and win the title in seven games.