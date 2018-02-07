Draymond Green ejected after second technical foul in loss to OKC

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green picked up his second technical foul of the night in the fourth quarter, earning an automatic ejection in Tuesday's 125-105 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Referee Marat Kogut called Green for an offensive foul in the middle of the final quarter, and Green tossed the ball in the officials' direction. The referee behind Green, Ken Mauer, tagged Green with the technical foul to send him to the showers early.

Green appeared to be surprised by the call and waved his hands at the officials in disbelief as he left the court, leading Russell Westbrook to get up from the Thunder's bench, point toward the Warriors' locker room and begin clapping.

Green was hit with his first technical at the end of the first half when he argued with official Lauren Holtkamp, complaining that he was hit in the mouth by Westbrook.

After the game, Green left the locker room without speaking to reporters.

The All-Star forward leads the NBA with 13 technical fouls this season, two more than teammate Kevin Durant, Westbrook?and Charlotte Hornets center Dwight Howard, who are tied with 11 each. Golden State has by far the most ejections this season with nine, of which Green has three; the Houston Rockets, New Orleans Pelicans, Phoenix Suns, Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards are tied for second with three each.

The Warriors were miffed with some of the calls Tuesday evening, but one stood out.

In the third quarter, Westbrook drove to the basket and tripped over his own feet before collapsing to the hardwood. Holtkamp called a foul on Andre Iguodala.

The fans in Oracle Arena began chanting, "Ref, you suck."

Warriors coach Steve Kerr and Iguodala also each picked up technicals Tuesday night.

"The game had nothing to do with the officials," Kerr said. "They missed calls, but we were way worse than the officials."