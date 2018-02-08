Draymond Green fined $50K for directing offensive language toward game official

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been fined $50,000 for directing?inappropriate and offensive language toward a game official, the league announced Thursday.

Green was elbowed by Oklahoma City Thunder forward? Jerami Grant during the Warriors' 125-105 loss on Tuesday to the Thunder.

Green was bloodied in the collision and complained to official Lauren Holtkamp for not calling a foul. He was given a technical and was tossed in the fourth quarter, after he got a second technical for throwing the ball out of bounds in the direction of the referee.

Green said on Thursday he will be wearing braces for a "couple weeks" as a result of the collision.

Last month, Green was fined $25,000 for criticizing the NBA's officiating.

Green has a league-high 13 technicals, trailed by teammate Kevin Durant with 11.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.