Draymond Green to miss third straight; Kevin Durant also ruled out

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is still suffering from flu-like symptoms and will be held out of Tuesday night's game against the Indiana Pacers, head coach Steve Kerr said.

Green will sit out his third straight game. He missed Friday's win over the Atlanta Hawks with a pelvic contusion and had been set to return Sunday against Utah but was held out with flu-like symptoms.

The Warriors will also be without Omri Casspi (right ankle sprain), Stephen Curry (left MCL sprain), Klay Thompson (fractured right thumb) and Kevin Durant (right rib soreness) against the Pacers.

Kerr said Durant wanted to play Tuesday but that the team instead will probably let him play Thursday against the Milwaukee Bucks. He will miss his sixth straight game.

Quinn Cook (knee contusion) is available to play Tuesday.