Draymond Green stays in as tensions escalate in Warriors-Cavs Game 4

CLEVELAND --?Tensions boiled over between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors on Friday night in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, leading to a flurry of technical fouls on both teams, including confusion after Draymond Green was initially announced as being ejected before that call was overturned.

Green, the Warriors' All-Star forward, was charged with a technical foul with 6:18 left in the third quarter for arguing with officials after being called for his third personal foul. Green was initially announced as being ejected, as that would have marked his second technical foul after he appeared to have been charged with one in the first half for arguing with officials after being called for a personal foul.

The NBA, though, clarified the situation later in the game, saying the apparent technical on Green in the first quarter was actually called on Golden State coach Steve Kerr, but the scorer's table thought it was on Green.

Even Kerr was confused.?

"I thought they called it on Draymond," he said after Cleveland's 137-116 win. "I thought I deserved it. But I thought I heard the announcer say, the PA announcer say that it was on Draymond. So then I thought the second one Draymond was going to get kicked out, but they explained that the first one was on me."

It marked one of several tension-filled moments in a game that saw Cleveland stay alive in the Finals.?

Warriors star Kevin Durant and Cavaliers star LeBron James were each charged with technical fouls with 7:26 left in the third quarter after jawing with each other near the scorer's table during a break in play.

Warriors center Zaza Pachulia and Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert also were each charged with technical fouls with 1:10 left in the quarter after both got tangled on the floor going after a loose ball.?

A courtside fan also was relocated after yelling at Golden State's bench.

Asked about the officiating overall, Kerr said, "Nice try."

"It was just an incredibly physical game," he said. "That was obvious from the beginning. Ton of fouls called early, a lot of holding and grabbing and pushing and shoving. It got out of hand a little bit, and the third quarter it seemed like the game was stopping every time.

"We knew they were going to come out and fight. So there was a lot of fight and there was a lot of intensity. That's kind of what you expect at this level."

Cleveland counterpart Tyronn Lue called it as intense as his team has played in the Finals, with respect to the physicality and the altercations in the third quarter.

"You get down 3-0 and you're fighting and you're trying to get a win, you do whatever it takes," he said. "I thought our team was very energetic. I thought ( Iman Shumpert) came in and give us some great minutes with great energy.

"It was a total team effort. But I thought we really brought a physicality to the game. We had a purpose and we cut down some of our mistakes we have been making those first three games and were able to play well."