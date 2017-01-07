Ducks' Dillon Brooks gets flagrant 2, ejected for kicking Washington State player

Oregon?guard Dillon Brooks was ejected from the Ducks' 85-66 victory Saturday for intentionally kicking a Washington State?player in the groin.

Trailing 16-15, Brooks drove the lane, missed a shot and was fighting for a rebound with two Cougars defenders when he fell backward to the floor with 13:25 remaining in the first half. As he fell to the ground, his right leg shot up and caught Cougars forward? Josh Hawkinson in the groin.

Brooks, a junior who is averaging 14.3 points per game this season, was assessed a flagrant 2 foul and was ejected.

The Pac-12 said it would review the play. No. 15 Oregon next plays at home against Oregon State on Jan. 14.