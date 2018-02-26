Dwyane Wade emotional because victim buried in his jersey

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade said Monday it makes him emotional to know that a student killed in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was buried in a jersey with his name on it.

Joaquin Oliver's parents revealed Sunday on Univision talk show Al Punto that their son was buried Feb. 17 in his Wade jersey.

"You really can't put that in words. You hurt for the family," Wade told reporters Monday. "If you ever get the opportunity to speak to them, you just try to hope the time where he was alive that you were able to bring some type of joy to his life and something memorable. A story that his family and you guys can talk about."

Before he was gunned down in a mass shooting at the Parkland, Florida high school, Oliver, 17, was excited about Wade's return to the Heat.

Wade, who had played in Miami before leaving for Chicago and then Cleveland, returned to the Heat about a week before the shooting at Stoneman Douglas that killed 14 students and three adults. Wade responded to the news of Oliver being buried in a Wade jersey by tweeting, "You're about to make me cry this afternoon."

"Like I said, I retweeted on Twitter, you're going to make me cry," Wade said. "It's emotional even thinking about that, that his parents felt that, buried him in my jersey was something that he wanted. I take pride in what I've done in this state and what I've meant for the youth. I appreciate it."