Dwyane Wade excused for personal matter; no return date determined

CLEVELAND -- Cavaliers guard Dwyane Wade was excused by the team for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers and when he will return is currently undetermined, according to coach Tyronn Lue.

"Koby [Altman] talked to him and told him to take his time," Lue said, referring to the Cavaliers general manager. "Personal matter. How much ever time he needs to take to get over what he's going through, then he'll be back."

A league source said Wade is in Chicago attending to a "family emergency."

Wade, 36, leads Cleveland's bench in scoring with 11.1 points per game.

Lue said Derrick Rose will be leaned on to play more extensively in Wade's absence.

"He can play more minutes now," Lue said of Rose, whose minutes have been limited to 21 or less in the three games he has played since returning from his self-imposed exile. "He'll have a chance to play more minutes than he's been playing the last couple games. Still got to monitor him and make sure he's OK, but I think his conditioning is the most important thing."

With the Cavs shuffling their starting lineup against Indiana -- replacing Jae Crowder with Tristan Thompson -- Lue also revealed how he planned his bench rotation versus the Pacers.

"We'll see what D-Rose, [Kyle] Korver, Jeff Green, Channing [Frye] and Jae Crowder [can do]," Lue said.