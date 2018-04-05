Eagle lands on Mariners' James Paxton before game

James Paxton had to deal with more than the Minnesota Twins on Thursday afternoon. In fact, the Seattle Mariners left-hander had his hands full even before he threw his first pitch.

While Paxton was standing in left field at Target Field during the national anthem, a bald eagle appeared to mistake him for his handler and landed briefly on the pitcher.

The 6-foot-4 Paxton seemed unfazed by the whole episode, holding his hat in his left hand as he looked straight ahead.

And it didn't seem to affect his pitching, either: He had allowed no runs and just two hits through the first three innings in Minneapolis.