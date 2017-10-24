Eagles LT Jason Peters, LB Jordan Hicks out for season

Philadelphia Eagles standout left tackle Jason Peters?and middle linebacker? Jordan Hicks?are out for the remainder of the season, coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday.

Both players were hurt in Monday's 34-24 win over the Washington Redskins. Peters was carted off the field after suffering a knee injury early in the third quarter, and Hicks needed assistance leaving the field just two plays into the game after suffering an Achilles injury.

Teammates surrounded Peters on the field as the?nine-time Pro Bowler was fitted with an air cast.

Pederson said the team hasn't made a decision on who will replace Peters at left tackle, but he did note that Lane Johnson has played at a high level at right tackle, putting into question whether the Eagles would slide him over to left tackle.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai replaced Peters at left tackle during Monday night's game.

Hicks, who was?unable to put pressure on his right leg as he left the field, had been dealing with ankle and calf injuries over the past several weeks.

Najee Goode and Joe Walker filled in for Hicks, who has seven interceptions and five fumble recoveries in 31 games with the Eagles.

Pederson indicated that the Eagles would look for Peters' and Hicks' replacements in-house.

ESPN's Tim McManus contributed to this report.