Former Eagles TE Trey Burton signing with Bears

Former Philadelphia Eagles tight end Trey Burton intends to sign a four-year deal with the Chicago Bears, a source told ESPN's Josina Anderson.

NFL Network first reported the deal.

Burton, 26, has a special place in Philadelphia Eagles history because of his role in the "Philly Special," the trick play in Super Bowl LII where he threw the touchdown pass to quarterback Nick Foles off a reverse handoff against the New England Patriots.

Due largely to the presence of veteran tight ends Zach Ertz and Brent Celek, Burton was only on the field for 27 percent of the offensive snaps, but he made the most of his opportunities, hauling in 23 passes for 248 yards and five touchdowns in 2017. He was also a key special-teams contributor for the Eagles, finishing third with nine special-teams tackles last season and also came up with a fumble recovery.

The Bears are adding weapons for young quarterback Mitch Trubisky. Former Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson, who has 202 catches for 2,848 yards and 22 touchdowns in 43 games, also intends to sign with the team, ESPN has learned.

In his four seasons with the Eagles, Burton -- who also played quarterback at Florida -- has caught 63 passes for 629 yards and six touchdowns and also has scored on special teams.

The Bears will also add former Dolphins kicker Cody Parkey, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

