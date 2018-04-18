Erin Popovich, wife of Spurs head coach , dies

Erin Popovich, the wife of San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, died early Wednesday, the Spurs announced.

"We mourn the loss of Erin," Spurs general manager R.C. Buford said. "She was a strong, wonderful, kind, intelligent woman who provided love, support and humor to all of us."

The Popoviches were married for four decades and had two children and two grandchildren.

The Spurs next play Thursday night at home against the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of their first-round series. It was not immediately known whether their head coach would be with the team.

"The whole NBA family is supporting him, got his back through it all," Warriors star Kevin Durant said. "Feel so bad for Pop."