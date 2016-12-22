Fading stars, suspensions and other tennis disappointments of 2016

It was a cathartic year in professional tennis with some notable drop-offs, flameouts, missteps and more than the usual supply of shenanigans.

Here are our 10 biggest disappointments of 2016:

1.? Maria Sharapova's drug ban

After five consecutive years of finishing among the WTA's top 10 players, the long, cool Russian ended 2016 with no ranking at all. That followed a cathartic year that began with a trip to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, her only on-court action of the season, and ended in October when the Court of Arbitration for Sport reduced her two-year suspension to 15 months.

Sharapova was caught with meldonium in her system, a drug she said was first prescribed for a heart condition 10 years earlier, but one that has shown recovery benefits and was added to the banned list in 2016. Sharapova and her team, apparently, never read that email. Thus, the second-most successful active women's player (five Grand Slams), and possibly the most successful off it (with more than $20 million annually in endorsements), was taken out of play.

She'll return in time for next year's French Open at the age of 30 but hardly contrite. "I know who I am and I know how I've played the sport since I was a young girl, with integrity," she said. "I've never taken the easy way out. I'm one of the biggest fighters in the game. I love what I do and I will continue to keep doing it and forming my legacy."

2. Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer lose a step

In a case of cruel symmetry, the French Open represented the end of an era. Federer, struggling with knee and back injuries, was forced to pass on Roland Garros, ending his record streak of 65 consecutive Grand Slam appearances that dated to 1999, when he lost in the second round of qualifying for the US Open. Nadal won his first two matches in Paris and then withdrew before the third, citing a nagging left wrist injury.

He had been seeking his unprecedented 10th French Open title. Nadal, now 30, finished the year ranked No. 9. Federer, 35, is at No. 16. They'll both be in action for 2017, but few are willing to bet either will bring home another major title.

3.? Novak Djokovic's second-half flameout

He won the season's first two majors and the talk of a single-season Grand Slam seemed quite plausible. But after he completed his career Grand Slam, taking the French Open in a four-set final over Andy Murray, it all fell apart. He acknowledged "private issues" after losing to Sam Querrey in the third round at Wimbledon and then lost his first match in the Rio Olympics to Juan Martin del Potro, leaving the court in tears.

There was a wrist injury that dogged him for months and an unnerving lack of confidence. Djokovic gamely reached the finals of the US Open and the ATP's year-end tournament in London, but he lost to Stan Wawrinka and Murray, respectively. The season couldn't end quickly enough for the 29-year-old Djokovic.

4. Serena Williams surpassed by Angelique Kerber: Like her Serbian counterpart, Serena lost her grip on the No. 1 ranking in surprising fashion. In nine years of Grand Slam play, Angelique Kerber had never, ever reached a final. In Australia, the German had only reached the fourth round twice, but in 2016, she blew through to the final opposite Williams and emerged with a three-set victory, her first ever on the major stage.

Serena won the rematch at Wimbledon but Kerber took the season's last major, the US Open, and finished the season No. 1. Serena, who averaged two Slam titles for each of the past four years, looked all of her age - 34 - and her season ended abruptly in New York for the second straight year.

5.? Garbine Muguruza doesn't back it up

Like Djokovic, Muguruza saw her season essentially end after capturing her first French Open title. Before meeting Serena Williams in the 2015 Wimbledon final, the young Spanish player talked a good game, saying: "She knows I can win against her, that I'm not afraid, and I don't think she's used to this." Muguruza lost that match but returned the favor a year later at Roland Garros, winning her first Slam title by beating Serena in a straight-sets final.

And then -- nothing. Muguruza got smoked 6-3, 6-2 in the second round at Wimbledon by qualifier Jana Cepelova. Then in her third match at the Rio Olympics, she lost 6-1, 6-1 to eventual gold medalist Monica Puig. Her US Open also ended badly, with a second-round loss to Anastasija Sevastova. Muguruza, now 23, has won all of three career titles. It's time to stop talking and start winning.

6.? Nick Kyrgios checks out

First, the 21-year-old Aussie took himself out of the running for Rio following a long-running feud with the Australian Olympic Committee. Kyrgios' website explained in a statement the reason was, "The AOC's unfair and unjust treatment" and that the organization had "chosen to publicly and privately disparage" him.

Then, three October days after winning the biggest title of his career in Tokyo, Kyrgios visibly tanked in a 6-3, 6-1 loss to Mischa Zverev in Shanghai. "If you don't like it, I didn't ask you to come watch. Just leave," Kyrgios explained. He was fined $25,000 and suspended for the balance of the season. In a tweet, Kyrgios had the last word: "I'm better than that. I can go on about excuses but there are none. Sorry." He's got all of 2017 to make up for it.

7.? Eugenie Bouchard drops off the (tennis) radar

In 2014, the Canadian blew through to the semifinals of the Australian Open and French Open and the final at Wimbledon. It was an astonishing breakthrough for a player who turned 20 that season, suggesting there was a new competitor at the highest level of tennis. But then Bouchard lost 18 of 30 matches in 2015 and reportedly sustained a concussion in a fall in the US Open locker room.

The 2016 campaign was better (31-24 and over $500,000 in prize money), but the record in majors was a so-so 4-4 after she'd gone 19-4 two years earlier. Her social media skills, on the other hand, are stellar. Bouchard spends an awful lot of time sharing provocative shots of herself on Twitter and Instagram. Might time be better spent on the practice court?

8.? Gael Monfils goes rope-a-dope

?The 30-year-old Frenchman was one of the feel-good stories of the 2016 season, finishing with a personal-best year-end ranking of No. 7. He vaulted into the semifinals opposite Djokovic at the US Open, his best effort ever in New York, but was visited by a fit of Monfils Madness.

He was booed in the second set of a four-set loss for an apparent lack of effort, moving ESPN analyst John McEnroe -- of all people -- to call Monfils' sluggish behavior "bizarre" and "unprofessional." Djokovic became so unstrung he ripped open the collar off his shirt. Monfils later defended his actions as strategy. Instead of being able to say this was finally the year Monfils won a Slam, people were saying it was the same old Monfils.

9. Roland Garros still roof-less

The record Paris rainfall forced the Louvre museum to move its lower-level art treasures to higher ground and left the Seine rising to dangerous levels. But at Roland Garros, the only Grand Slam venue without at least one roof-covered show court, there was no defense against the weather that wreaked havoc on the schedule.

French Open tournament director Guy Forget, a popular rainy-day interview subject, said the schedule for a new roof was now 2020 -- at the earliest. "In other countries," Forget acknowledged, "things are quicker. Welcome to France."

10. 'The Gong Show' dooms Andy Murray

The Wimbledon champion was facing Kei Nishikori in the US Open semifinals and looking good, leading two sets to one. And then, with the score tied 1-all in the fourth, a huge noise -- much like a gong -- rang through Arthur Ashe Stadium. The point was immediately stopped by chair umpire Marija Cicak, sending Murray into hysterics.

He felt he was in command of the point and it should have continued, based on Cicak's earlier promise to play through such distractions. Later, the USTA said that a digital audio sound processor had malfunctioned. By then it was too late for Murray, who dropped the next five games to lose the fourth set and then lost the fifth set 7-5.