Falcons' Alex Mack not expected to practice this week after ankle injury

The Atlanta Falcons plan to take a "precautionary" approach with four-time Pro Bowl center Alex Mack this week as he recovers from an ankle injury, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The Falcons practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week before leaving Sunday for Houston and their Super Bowl LI date with the New England Patriots. They are not required to release an official injury report this week, but it's not expected that Mack will practice.?The NFL Network was the first to report Mack would be held out of practice this week as a result of an ankle sprain.

Mack, however, said on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Tuesday that he and his ankle will be ready for Super Bowl 51.?

"We're doing good," Mack said. "We'll be there on game day.''

Mack injured his left ankle during Sunday's 44-21 win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game. He exited immediately after teammate Devonta Freeman fell on his ankle at the 8:24 mark of the second quarter, missing one play before returning to action. Mack then exited the game for good after throwing a key block on running back Tevin Coleman's 3-yard touchdown run with 12:07 left in regulation.

Mack, who was replaced by? Ben Garland?for the remainder of the game, ended up playing 67 of 73 offensive snaps.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn rested players during the first-round playoff bye in preparation for a divisional matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. He is likely to do the same during this extra week with players such as Mack, wide receiver Julio Jones (toe), wide receiver Taylor Gabriel (toe), and defensive tackle Jonathan Babineaux (shoulder). Jones, Gabriel, and Babineaux were all limited last week going into the Green Bay game.

The Falcons have enjoyed good health along the offensive line, with the same five players -- Jake Matthews, Andy Levitre, Chris Chester, Ryan Schraeder, and Mack -- starting all 18 games, including two in the playoffs.