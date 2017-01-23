Falcons describe how they turned tide against Aaron Rodgers and Packers

The situation: Trailing the Falcons 17-0, the Packers take over at their 10-yard line with 3:09 left in the half. The play: Following the Ricardo Allen interception, the Falcons had the ball at their 32-yard line with 1:47 left in the half. It essentially serves as a punt to the Falcons, who work their way to the Packers' 5-yard line with seven seconds left. After an incomplete pass intended for Mohamed Sanu, Ryan hits Julio Jones, who reaches high for the ball while dragging his feet for a 5-yard touchdown with three seconds left before halftime. The Packers trail 24-0, and any hope of seizing some momentum is gone.
“So I kind of slow played it coming off the ball, and Matt just gave me a back shoulder.” -- Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images, Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports