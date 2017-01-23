Falcons describe how they turned tide against Aaron Rodgers and Packers

The play: The Packers need an answer to the Falcons' opening drive, which spans 13 plays and 80 yards. Green Bay moves the ball 52 yards but stalls at the 23-yard line, which brings in Mason Crosby for a 41-yard field-goal attempt. Crosby, who had made a playoff-record 23 consecutive field goals, kicks it wide right for the first miss in 33 attempts by kickers this postseason. The Falcons respond on their ensuing possession with a 12-play, 59-yard drive capped by a 28-yard field goal by Matt Bryant to take a 10-0 lead.

“Obviously, my job is to make that kick and get us points there on the first drive. I feel sick about it ...” -- Packers kicker Mason Crosby