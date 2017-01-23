Falcons describe how they turned tide against Aaron Rodgers and Packers

Jan 23, 2017, 10:01 AM ET

The situation: Trailing the Falcons 7-0, the Packers face fourth-and-4 from the Atlanta 23-yard line.

Unfortunately, a game like this comes down to the little details. If you're not on, and you're making little mistakes like that, it's going to be tough to win against a really tough offense. ” -- Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Dan Powers/Appleton Post Crescent via USA TODAY Sports

The play: The Packers need an answer to the Falcons' opening drive, which spans 13 plays and 80 yards. Green Bay moves the ball 52 yards but stalls at the 23-yard line, which brings in Mason Crosby for a 41-yard field-goal attempt. Crosby, who had made a playoff-record 23 consecutive field goals, kicks it wide right for the first miss in 33 attempts by kickers this postseason. The Falcons respond on their ensuing possession with a 12-play, 59-yard drive capped by a 28-yard field goal by Matt Bryant to take a 10-0 lead.

Obviously, my job is to make that kick and get us points there on the first drive. I feel sick about it ...” -- Packers kicker Mason Crosby

Erik S. Lesser/EPA

The situation: Trailing the Falcons 10-0, Green Bay has first-and-10 at the Atlanta 23-yard line. The play: The Packers are moving the ball with ease on the Falcons' defense, including a 22-yard pass from Aaron Rodgers to Randall Cobb. Green Bay's Aaron Ripkowski rushes for 10 yards and carries a pile of Falcons defenders to the 11-yard line, but Atlanta cornerback Jalen Collins rips the ball from the second-year fullback's arms.

I'm sure what it was is I didn't double wrap in time. Instead of fight for extra yards, hindsight, I probably should have just fell down.” -- Packers fullback Aaron Ripkowski

Tom Pennington/Getty Image

The first fumble of Ripkowski's career is recovered by the Falcons in the end zone for a touchback. Matt Ryan and the Falcons' offense take over at the 20 and march 80 yards in nine plays, capped by a 14-yard touchdown run by Ryan, his first in the postseason since 2012. The Packers go from potentially trailing 10-7 -- if they finished that promising drive -- to down 17-0.

Our philosophy, second man in, go try to get that ball out!” -- Falcons cornerback Jalen Collins

John Bazemore/AP Photo, Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports

The turnover he was able to create, and for us to bounce back and go down and put points on the board, it was really, really important.” -- Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan

Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports

The situation: Trailing the Falcons 17-0, the Packers take over at their 10-yard line with 3:09 left in the half. The play: Following the Ricardo Allen interception, the Falcons had the ball at their 32-yard line with 1:47 left in the half. It essentially serves as a punt to the Falcons, who work their way to the Packers' 5-yard line with seven seconds left. After an incomplete pass intended for Mohamed Sanu, Ryan hits Julio Jones, who reaches high for the ball while dragging his feet for a 5-yard touchdown with three seconds left before halftime. The Packers trail 24-0, and any hope of seizing some momentum is gone.

So I kind of slow played it coming off the ball, and Matt just gave me a back shoulder.” -- Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images, Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports