Falcons GM says CB Desmond Trufant will receive contract extension

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant, who suffered a season-ending pectoral injury in November, will receive a lucrative contract extension at some point in the spring, general manager Thomas Dimitroff told ESPN on Tuesday.

Trufant, the 22nd overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft, is signed through 2017 after the Falcons exercised their fifth-year option for $8,026,000. Taking such a measure, however, doesn't prevent the sides from negotiating a long-term deal.

"He's a top-tier corner, no question about it,'' Dimitroff said of Trufant. "We believe that he's going to do some excellent things for us into the future.''

Dimitroff previously voiced intentions to reward MVP candidate Matt Ryan with an extension that could make him the league's highest-paid player. The GM also reiterated plans to speak with running back Devonta Freeman's camp about an extension as he approaches the final season of his rookie deal.

"Our focus in free agency is to, again, focus on the guys on our team to get them done first,'' Dimitroff said. "It's probably this year more than any, it's where our focus is.''

Dimitroff said the emergence of former second-round pick Jalen Collins in Trufant's absence hasn't altered any plans.

"Trufant's value has not dropped at all,'' Dimitroff said. "We are really excited about having Trufant back and [Robert] Alford back and Jalen Collins back and Brian Poole back. And then the other guys who have contributed to us this year in? [C.J.] Goodwin?and Deji Olatoye. Those guys are a real cool and encouraging group of secondary [players], and the guy who is at the front of that is Trufant.''

Trufant could be line for a contract in the neighborhood of $13 million to $15 million per season, which would put him on par with some of the league's other top cornerbacks. The? Redskins' Josh Norman makes $15 million per season as part of his five-year, $75 million deal, which included $50 million guaranteed. Trufant also saw fellow cornerback Alford?rewarded with a four-year, $38 million extension that included $21 million guaranteed.

Alford was a second-round pick in the same draft class as Trufant.

"I mean, that's what we work for, right?'' Trufant said. "But I'm just focused on being healthy, being a better player and being a better man. Everything else will take care of itself. I'm just letting my agent and all them handle that. When it's time, it's time.''

Trufant said he's midway through the rehab process and hopes to be back on the field in time for organized team activities in May. The Falcons have to forfeit the first three days of those activities for violating NFL/NFLPA rules prohibiting excessive contact during offseason workouts.

"They've got a plan for me, the trainers,'' Trufant said. "By that time, I'll definitely be healthy. I'm just focused on that.''