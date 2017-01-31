Falcons' Julio Jones, Alex Mack to get more practice time prior to Super Bowl LI

HOUSTON -- Atlanta Falcons?wide receiver Julio Jones and center Alex Mack were limited at practice Monday, but they will see increased action as the week progresses toward Sunday's Super Bowl LI matchup with the? New England Patriots, coach Dan Quinn said.

Jones continues to recover from a toe sprain, which he suffered in a Dec. 4 loss to Kansas City. Mack injured his left fibula in the Falcons' 44-21 win over Green Bay in the NFC Championship Game. Mack didn't practice last week, and Jones was held out before returning to limited action Friday.

"Both of them were limited yesterday,'' Quinn said Tuesday. "Julio looked great. So for him to get rolling, just like he did right off the bat, you could feel his intent. You could feel the energy he did.

"For Alex, it was equally as important for him to get moving and to feel that he could participate like he could, and felt comfortable. Both of them will ramp up their work over the next two days, on Wednesday and Thursday specifically. But I was encouraged by both of them on the first day of the week for us.''

Jones has played through injuries all season and missed two regular-season games because of the sprained toe. Mack has not missed a start, but he didn't finish the NFC title game;? Ben Garland?played the final series.

The Falcons have Tuesday off before returning to practice at Rice University. They'll have closed practices Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.