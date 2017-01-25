Falcons WR Julio Jones (toe), center Alex Mack (fibula) getting time to rest, recover

Falcons coach Dan Quinn, appearing on 92.9 The Game Radio on Wednesday morning, said wide receiver Julio Jones and center Alex Mack will rest and recover from injuries this week in preparation for the Feb. 5 Super Bowl.

Jones aggravated a toe sprain in a 36-20 divisional-round win over Seattle, while Mack injured his left fibula above the ankle in the 44-21 win Sunday over Green Bay in the NFC Championship Game.

"We're going to rest two players this week, that's Alex Mack and Julio, in preparation for them when we get down to Houston so they're able to participate in practices,'' Quinn said. "That's the goal that we set out for them, and that's the game plan. They'll be able to play. But past those two, we're healthy getting into our preparation on the field today.''

Jones has been limited in practices, for the most part, since first injuring his toe Dec. 4 in a loss to Kansas City. The injury caused him to miss two regular-season games. However, the aggravation didn't limit Jones' impact in the against the Packers. He caught nine passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns while playing 44 of 73 offensive snaps.

Mack, who hasn't missed a game all season, exited Sunday when teammate Devonta Freeman fell on his ankle. Mack was out for a play before returning, then replaced by? Ben Garland?during the final offensive series. Mack played 67 of 73 offensive snaps against the Packers.

The Falcons are not required to release a full injury report this week. After practicing a team headquarters Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, the Falcons will leave for Houston on Sunday.