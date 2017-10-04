Fight with Holly Holm still possible despite Cyborg tweet that UFC meeting cancelled

A high-profile fight between UFC female featherweight champion Cris 'Cyborg' Justino and Holly Holm remains on the table for now, despite a recent social media post by Justino.

On Tuesday, Justino (18-1) wrote on Twitter, "My meeting with the UFC has been canceled. They want to pay me less to fight Holly Holm than I made to fight Tonya Evinger [in July]."

Justino, 32, is nearing the end of her current UFC contract. She has repeatedly called for the Holm fight at UFC 219 on Dec. 30 in Las Vegas. She's also obtained a professional boxing license in the state of California.

The Brazilian champion's longtime manager George Prajin told ESPN on Wednesday that negotiations with the UFC are ongoing and no formal offer has been made to fight Holm.

"Emotions can run high during negotiations, but to clarify things, the UFC has not made an offer for a fight at UFC 219," Prajin said. "We are still in talks.

"Cris wants to fight Holly Holm on December 30. That is what we are working towards and we are optimistic it will happen."

Prajin said a meeting between the two sides is tentatively scheduled for next week. Originally from Curitiba, Brazil, Justino now lives and trains in Southern California.

Justino won the UFC's 145-pound championship by knocking out Evinger in the third round of a title fight at UFC 214 in July. According to the California State Athletic Commission, Justino's disclosed purse for that fight was $200,000.

She signed with all-female fight promotion Invicta FC in 2013, in a deal that would allow her to cross over into the UFC. The promotion originally wanted Justino to drop to 135 pounds for a potential super fight against then-champion Ronda Rousey. After Justino struggled to make 140 pounds and Rousey lost her title, the UFC opted to open a 145-pound female division early this year.

Holm (11-3) is a former champion at bantamweight, and has fought at 145 pounds. She told ESPN in August she is open to facing Justino on Dec. 30, under the right circumstances.

Justino is considered one of, if not the most dominant female fighters of all time. Sixteen of her 18 wins have come via knockout.