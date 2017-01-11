Final 2016-17 Power Rankings settle all the debates

Trending:?

Week 14 ranking: 3

Bowl season result:?lost to Clemson 31-0

The ending was certainly brutal for the Buckeyes, but it shouldn't overshadow what the nation's youngest team accomplished this season. After replacing 16 starters, Ohio State still got all the way back to the College Football Playoff -- and it won't have to deal with so much inexperience again in 2017.

Week 14 ranking:?11

Bowl season result:?defeated Michigan 33-32

The Seminoles were starting to tap into their immense potential at the end of the season, capping it with a thrilling victory over Michigan in the Orange Bowl that gave Jimbo Fisher another double-digit win total. The memory of the blowout at Louisville and the narrow defeat to Clemson might linger, but Florida State has reason to be both proud and optimistic.

Week 14 ranking:?6

Bowl season result:?lost to Florida State 33-32

Jim Harbaugh might find himself looking back and wondering what might have been for his Wolverines this season. A veteran team suffered another close loss in the Orange Bowl, with all three defeats coming by a combined total of five points to just keep Michigan out of title contention.

Week 14 ranking:?9

Bowl season result:?defeated Western Michigan 24-16

After dealing with such a brutal schedule all year long, the Cotton Bowl was almost a breather for the Badgers -- and that's not a knock on previously unbeaten Western Michigan, either. Week after week, Wisconsin stepped up for tough, physical challenges and proved it belonged among the nation's elite.

Week 14 ranking:?12

Bowl season result:?defeated Colorado 38-8

The points were flowing like Mike Gundy's luscious locks as the Cowboys exploded in the Alama Bowl to crush Colorado, giving the Man with a Mullet another 10-win campaign. The Mason Rudolph- James Washington combination in the passing game was lethal and all the Pokes needed to end the year on a high note.

Week 14 ranking:? 17

Bowl season result:?defeated North Carolina 25-23

Even without Christian McCaffrey, the Cardinal were just fine to cap another season with a double-digit win total. Bryce Love stepped in seamlessly to pick up the yardage slack and offer a reminder that the steady Stanford remains a tough out for just about any opponent.

13.? LSU Tigers?(8-4) Trending:? Week 14 ranking:?20

Bowl season result:?defeated Louisville 29-9 Ed Orgeron earned himself a little more goodwill as he continues to put his stamp on the Tigers, holding Louisville and Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson without a touchdown in the Citrus Bowl. LSU didn't even need Leonard Fournette to do the heavy lifting with Derrius Guise racking up 138 yards in his place. 14.? Florida Gators?(9-4) Trending:? Week 14 ranking:?19

Bowl season result:?defeated Iowa 30-3 There may still be some fans wanting more from the Gators after they dropped the rivalry game to Florida State and were crushed by Alabama in the SEC championship. But Florida still won a division title and then destroyed Iowa in the Outback Bowl to post another respectable season under Jim McElwain -- which gives him something to build off moving forward. 15.? Virginia Tech Hokies?(10-4) Trending:? Week 14 ranking:?18

Bowl season result:?defeated Arkansas 35-24 A 10-win season is a pretty strong first impression for Justin Fuente with the Hokies. Riding a four-touchdown performance from Jerod Evans, Virginia Tech capped its season with a trophy in the Belk Bowl and positioned itself as an ACC dark horse heading into the offseason.

Week 14 ranking:?10

Bowl season result:?lost to Oklahoma State 38-8

There was no fairy-tale ending for the Buffs, but the turnaround engineered by Mike MacIntyre was still impressive. Colorado might not have the depth quite yet to sustain a stretch against ranked teams like it did at the end of the year, but the loss to Oklahoma State in the Alamo Bowl certainly won't be a lasting setback.

Week 14 ranking:?14

Bowl season result:?lost to Wisconsin 24-16

Perfection wasn't in the cards for P.J. Fleck's boat-rowing crew, but it clearly looked like it belonged on the big stage in a competitive Cotton Bowl against Wisconsin. Fleck is off to Minnesota, but the 13-win year for Western Michigan won't be forgot in Kalamazoo for a while.