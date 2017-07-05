Fireworks shell goes off in upper deck of Titans' stadium

A fireworks shell that landed in the upper deck of Nissan Stadium and detonated Tuesday night has caused some damage to the Tennessee Titans' home, according to reports.

According to multiple media reports, damage to the stadium was being assessed Wednesday after a shell fired by Pyro Shows near the end of the city's Fourth of July celebration detonated on the west side of Nissan Stadium, damaging concrete and seats.

Nobody was allowed in the "fallout zone" where it occurred, and there were no injuries.

"Basically, a shell misfired and caused some damage," Metro Sports Authority director Monica Fawknotson told reporters. "... Thankfully, nobody was hurt."

Fawknotson told reporters that she doesn't expect the damage to interfere with any events. Pyro Shows, which is based in LaFollette, Tennessee, is responsible for damage to the stadium, according to the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp.?

The Titans host the Carolina Panthers in a preseason game on Aug. 19.?

"The shells are supposed to go off in the air, but this one came back down and didn't go off until it landed in the upper deck," Pyro Shows owner Lansden Hill told TitanInsider.com. ""It was just one of those things that will occasionally happen."