Florida RB Malik Davis out for season with injured knee

Florida will be without leading rusher Malik Davis for the rest of the season because of a knee injury.

Davis injured his right knee in the first quarter of Saturday's 42-7 loss to Southeastern Conference rival Georgia. Interim coach Randy Shannon said Monday that Davis will have season-ending surgery.

Davis leads the Gators (3-4, 3-3 SEC) with 526 yards on the ground and has been the team's most consistent playmaker. Without him, Lamical Perine and Mark Thompson will share carries beginning Saturday at Missouri.

"It's a big blow for us because he was an explosive running back," Shannon said.

Linebacker Kylan Johnson also could miss the remainder of the season with a nagging hamstring injury.

On Sunday, Florida and head coach Jim McElwain mutually parted ways.?