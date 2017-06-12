Floyd Mayweather Jr.: McGregor the 'only fight that makes sense to me'

LONDON -- Floyd Mayweather Jr. says there is a "90 percent chance" he will fight Conor McGregor next if he decides to end his retirement.

Mayweather (49-0, 26 KOs), 40, was in London on Saturday to watch his protege Gervonta Davis, whom he promotes, defend his IBF world super featherweight title at the Copper Box Arena.

Mayweather has not fought since September 2015 but has been linked to a ring return against McGregor, the UFC lightweight champion. He said Saturday that he wants to fight McGregor more than any other opponent.

"If I do fight, there's a 90 percent chance it's against Conor McGregor," Mayweather said. "The only sort of numbers I worry about are pay-per-view numbers. I have to see what the next move is."

Asked if he would come out of retirement to face another boxer, Mayweather said, "Absolutely not."

"The only fight that makes sense to me is the McGregor fight," he said. "I've accomplished everything I want to accomplish [against other boxers]. Conor McGregor is professional and so am I. He's a stand-up fighter, and I'm a stand-up fighter. He kicks ass in the Octagon, and I kick ass in the boxing ring.

"The fans demand that fight and you have to give the fans what they want to see."

Mayweather would not confirm if a fight against McGregor would happen this year, but he said, "We do know I'm going to be the A side."

Mayweather spoke for half an hour after seeing Davis stop British boxer Liam Walsh in three rounds.

Mayweather, who was the sport's highest-earning athlete during his career, said he is planning talks with his advisor, Al Haymon, about making a deal for the McGregor fight.

"I'm over here right now, working, always working," Mayweather said. "When I get back to the U.S., I will call Al [Haymon] and see what our next move is. There's no rush. I have to put my team together.

"Most likely when we do make the move, it's going to be a very huge move. When Floyd Mayweather fights, it's history. The only thing I'm chasing right now is my own record. When the times comes, I will get the team together."