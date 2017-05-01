Forecast: Predictions for each conference semifinal series

With the Utah Jazz overtaking the LA Clippers at Staples Center in Game 7, the West and East semifinal matchups are set. Who will take the next step into the conference finals?

We polled the ESPN Forecast panel of experts heading into Game 1 of each series.

Here are the results, with each team's updated chances to win and predictions from ESPN's Basketball Power Index (BPI), FiveThirtyEight and a fan poll.

More: BPI?| FiveThirtyEight projections?| Experts |? 2017 Playoffs

ESPN Forecast: Celtics-Wizards

Series: Celtics lead 1-0

Prediction: Celtics (55 percent)

ESPN Forecast: Cavaliers-Raptors

Game 1: Monday (TOR at CLE, 7 p.m. ET, TNT)

Series prediction: Cavaliers (72 percent)

ESPN Forecast: Warriors-Jazz

Game 1: Tuesday (UTAH at GS, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Series prediction: Warriors (90 percent)

ESPN Forecast: Spurs-Rockets

Game 1: Monday (HOU at SA, 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Series prediction: Spurs (60 percent)

ESPN Forecast and the fan panel predictions were conducted in coordination with Microsoft Research. Join the fan panel here.