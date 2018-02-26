Forward Evander Kane on the move to Sharks

The San Jose Sharks traded for pending unrestricted free agent Evander Kane as they try to maintain their playoff spot in the West, according to reports.

The Buffalo Sabres will receive a conditional first-round pick, a conditional fourth-round pick and a prospect, according to reports.

Kane, 26, has posted 20 goals and 20 assists in 61 games in 2017-18 for the Sabres. He is in the final season of a six-year contract he initially signed with the Winnipeg Jets that has an annual cap hit of $5.25 million.

The No. 4 overall pick in 2009 by the Jets franchise, Kane has been traded for the second time in his career. He was dealt to the Sabres in February 2015 and posted at least 35 points in each of his three seasons in Buffalo.

But the Sabres are moving on from Kane as they look to recover assets while sitting last in the Eastern Conference this season.

The Sharks are second in the Pacific Division.