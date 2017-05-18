Freddie Freeman set for more tests on wrist after X-rays inconclusive

ATLANTA --? Braves?slugger Freddie Freeman had to leave Wednesday night's 8-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays after getting struck on the left wrist by a pitch in the fifth inning.

The umpires initially ruled that Aaron Loup's pitch did not hit Freeman. But with Freeman in obvious pain, the Braves challenged the call, and it was reversed after a video review.

Freeman headed to the clubhouse instead of first base. X-rays were inconclusive, according to manager Brian Snitker, and Freeman will undergo more tests Thursday.?

Johan Camargo came in as a pinch runner and stayed in the game at third base. Jace Peterson shifted over to take Freeman's spot at first base.

Freeman entered Wednesday's game hitting .343 and was tied for the major league lead with 14 homers.

"When the best hitter in the game goes out, it really sucks," said Braves starter Mike Foltynewicz (2-4), who allowed three runs in six innings for the win.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.?