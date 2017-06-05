Full coverage: Gennady Golovkin vs. Canelo Alvarez

Unified middleweight world titleholder Gennady Golovkin will defend his belts against former champion Canelo Alvarez on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) has 18 straight defenses in the division and is looking to get closer to the record held by Bernardo Hopkins, who made 20 middleweight title defenses between 1994 and 2005.

Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) will now campaign as a full-fledged 160-pound middleweight following his one-sided unanimous decision victory against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on May 6. Alvarez hasn't lost a fight since dropping a majority decision against Floyd Mayweather in 2013.

