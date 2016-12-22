Gabby Douglas stands up to cyberbullying

Gabby Douglas is no stranger to online harassment. The three-time gold medalist suffered quite a bit of vitriol during the 2016 Rio Olympics.?

"I was caught off guard," she said in an interview on " Good Morning America." "I was like, 'Wait, what's going on?'"

In response, Douglas has decided to fight back as the first change ambassador for Hack Harassment, a cooperative of companies that want to take a stand against online harassment. She is hoping to encourage resilience among youth who have experienced similar online name calling.?

"I just want to say that you are not alone," Douglas said. "And even though it may seem the world's against you -- and I definitely felt like the world was definitely against me in Rio -- I'm here today to tell you that's not the case."

She is encouraging people to take the online pledge at hackharassment.com/pledge.

"It's pretty simple," Douglas said. "You take the pledge, and you don't be mean online anymore."

h/t: ABC News