Gary Kubiak outlines QB plan for Broncos' finale

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Out of the playoff race, the Denver Broncos want to get a head start on 2017 with a look at both of their quarterbacks in the regular-season finale Sunday against the Oakland Raiders.

Coach Gary Kubiak said Wednesday that Trevor Siemian would remain the starter against the Raiders on New Year's Day but that rookie Paxton Lynch would get some playing time in the game, as well.?

"I'm going to play them both,'' Kubiak said after Wednesday's practice. "First off they're both young players -- one is younger than the other by about 10, 11 games. I think Trevor deserves it, the right to go back out there as a starter. He's done a lot of good things this year; he's a young player who needs to keep going.''

Siemian is coming off a difficult night in Kansas City, having finished the Broncos' dismal Christmas night loss to the Chiefs just 17-of-43 passing for 183 yards to go with an interception on the game's last play.

That was at least one of the reasons Kubiak wanted Siemian, who has thrown for 3,195 yards in 13 starts this season, to start against the Raiders on Sunday.

"I want him to get the Kansas City taste out of his mouth,'' Kubiak said. "It was a tough outing.'

"I'd like to play today truthfully. We'll see Sunday and hopefully we'll walk away with a win.''

Kubiak said Wednesday he had an idea of when he wants Lynch, who was the Broncos' first-round pick this past April, to enter the game. But Kubiak added he wanted to see how things were progressing in the game as well.

"I'm just happy to get out there and get some playing time,'' Lynch said. "Every rep is valuable to me and however I can get it, I'll take it ... As a team we want to win the game. If we're winning, I want to keep the lead and win the game, and if not I want to win the game.''

The Broncos figure to get the Raiders' best given Oakland (12-3) likely needs a win to win the AFC West title and keep a first-round bye in the playoffs. The Raiders will play backup quarterback Matt McGloin?after Derek Carr suffered a fractured lower leg in a win over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

Lynch has started two games this season for the Broncos -- because Siemian suffered injuries to his left shoulder and left foot -- and the Broncos went 1-1 in them. His last start was Dec. 4 in Jacksonville. Lynch looked unsettled much of the time, going 10-of-24 passing for 104 yards in a win.

"I feel like I'm night and day from when I first got here,'' Lynch said. "I'm confident in myself to play and for me that's important.''

Protecting both quarterbacks will be the biggest issue facing the Broncos on offense. The team has surrendered 40 sacks this year -- tied for fifth-most in the league -- and the Raiders are playing for playoff seeding so figure to be aggressive in their approach on defense.

"[The Raiders] win the division with a win,'' Kubiak said. "They have a really good football team. ... I know we're going to get their best.''