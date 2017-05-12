Georges St-Pierre still hopeful for title bout with Michael Bisping

Georges St-Pierre remains optimistic he will fight Michael Bisping later this year.

Speaking to USA Today Sports, St-Pierre said "I still have hope" that a UFC middleweight title fight against Bisping will come together, even though UFC president Dana White recently stated the promotion was moving on because St-Pierre isn't ready to fight now.

"[White] says a lot of things sometimes," St-Pierre said. "I can't [fight] before October. ... I have a lot of commitments. They knew that before."

In March, White announced St-Pierre's first fight since walking away from the sport in 2013 would be for Bisping's middleweight title and that he hoped it would happen in July.

St-Pierre (25-2), however, said he wouldn't be ready to fight until after October. That time frame prompted White to announce this week he was moving on and would book Bisping's next title defense against Yoel Romero.

For his part, Bisping (30-7) has stated several times he will wait for St-Pierre, as the Canadian star represents a major payday. St-Pierre is a former longtime welterweight champion. He has never fought in the UFC at 185 pounds.

St-Pierre said the UFC has not informed him directly of a change.

"I can't say what's going on," St-Pierre said. "I heard through the news, but it's my agent who talks to the UFC.

"It's the fight I want, and it's the fight Bisping still wants, from what I've heard. I'm focused and I want it, but we'll see what happens. I still have hope."