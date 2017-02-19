Georgia star Yante Maten injures right knee in loss to Kentucky

ATHENS, Ga. -- Georgia forward Yante Maten, the Southeastern Conference's third-leading scorer, left Saturday's 82-77 loss to No. 13 Kentucky with what coach Mark Fox called a "significant' right knee injury.

Maten was hurt as he defended a layup by Kentucky's Isaiah Briscoe less than two minutes into the game.

Maten received attention on the court from trainers. Maten rose to his feet but was unable to put weight on the leg, forcing him to hop off the court with help from the trainers. He was escorted to the locker room.

Later in the first half, Maten returned to Georgia's bench with the knee wrapped. He still was unable to put weight on the right leg and hopped on his left leg to join his teammates during a timeout huddle.

Tests will determine the severity of the injury.

"Obviously it's a significant injury, but we really won't know until we get the images,'' Fox said.

Maten, a 6-foot-8 junior, is averaging 19.4 points and 7.2 rebounds.

