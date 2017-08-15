Giancarlo Stanton crushes 44th HR of season; has HR in 6 straight games

MIAMI -- Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton homered to left center in the third inning of Miami's game against the San Francisco Giants.

The homer, Stanton's 44th this season, came off San Francisco's Madison Bumgarner on an 0-1 pitch. It landed on the stairs beyond the home-run statue.

Stanton has homered in six consecutive games. The major-league record for consecutive games with a home run is 8, and was last done by Ken Griffey Jr. in 1993, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.?

Of Stanton's 34 hits since the All-Star break, 18 -- or 53 percent -- have been home runs, which ties the franchise record for most since the break, according to ESPN Stats & Information.