Giancarlo Stanton hits home run in first at-bat with Yankees

TORONTO -- It didn't take long for Giancarlo Stanton to make an impact with the New York Yankees, as the slugger uncorked a long home run to right field in his first at-bat of the season Thursday afternoon.

It was a sight that Yankees fans had eagerly been hoping to see since the team traded for him in December.

The home run measured at 426 feet by Statcast, and it came on an 0-1 pitch from Toronto Blue Jays pitcher J.A. Happ in the top of the first inning.

The exit velocity was measured at 117.3 mph, the fastest for a batted ball at Rogers Centre since Statcast began tracking in 2015. The previous fastest exit velocity at the park was held by new teammate Aaron Judge (113.6 mph).

According to MLB.com, that was also the hardest exit velocity for any home run hit to the opposite field since Statcast has tracked such things.

As soon as Stanton made contact with the baseball, he looked at where he hit the opposite-field shot. He then he flipped his bat to the side with his right hand and began his home run trot, the gold chain around his neck bouncing with every step.

Stanton was named the National League MVP in 2017 after leading all of baseball with 59 home runs for the Miami Marlins. He became the first Yankees player to homer on Opening Day since Raul Ibanez did it in 2012.