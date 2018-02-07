Giannis Antetokounmpo jumps over Tim Hardaway Jr. to flush alley-oop

In any language, what Giannis Antetokounmpo did to Tim Hardaway Jr. was simply devastating.

The "Greek Freak" showed off his uncommon athletic talent in Tuesday's win over the New York Knicks by jumping over the 6-foot-6 New York guard to complete an alley-oop dunk.

"I did not see Tim Hardaway under me," Antetokounmpo said after the Milwaukee Bucks' 103-89 win at Madison Square Garden. "I just went up there and just went hard and tried to get the ball and dunk the ball."

The dunk came in the third quarter with the Bucks leading 60-50. Antetokounmpo, who finished with 23 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, was the trailer on a two-on-one fast break when teammate Khris Middleton lobbed the ball up to the 6-foot-11 star.

"It was a bad pass by Khris,"?Antetokounmpo joked, "but I was able to get up and go get the ball."

Antetokounmpo continued to jab at Middleton on Instagram.

Antetokounmpo's dunk drew comparisons to that of Vince Carter over 7-foot-2 Frenchman Frederic Weis during the 2000 Olympics, and LeBron James' dunk over 5-foot-11 guard John Lucas III in the 2011-12 NBA regular season.

"I know a lot of people are going to reach [out to] me and ask me about the dunk, what happened, how I feel about it, which one's better, mine or Vince," Antetokounmpo said. "But it was just a good play."