Giants clinch No. 2 draft pick Sunday, one week after Browns locked up No. 1

The NFL's 2018 draft order is taking shape, midway through the final Sunday of the 2017 regular season.

The New York Giants clinched the No. 2 spot, a week after the Cleveland Browns secured the top position. Both teams could be in search of franchise quarterbacks -- an annual task for the Browns, but a rare one for the Giants and their new general manager, Dave Gettleman.

Giants starter Eli Manning was benched earlier this season and turns 37 next month.

The Giants entered the weekend needing a loss to the Washington Redskins, or a victory by the Indianapolis Colts over the Houston Texans, to clinch No. 2.

As it turned out, the Colts did the Giants a favor by defeating the Texans 22-13. The Giants defeated the Redskins 18-10 shortly thereafter.?

With the Texans' loss, the Browns have locked up the No. 1 and No. 4 picks in the draft. The Colts will pick No. 3.

The top 20 spots will be determined by the end of Sunday's late games. The NFL uses reverse order of strength of schedule, followed by a coin flip if necessary, to break ties.