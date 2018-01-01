Giants to interview Patriots OC Josh McDaniels, DC Matt Patricia

The New York Giants' head-coaching search will include New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia.

The Giants submitted requests on Monday to interview them, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The interviews are expected to take place this week, while the Patriots are on a bye before their playoff game. New England is the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

The Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts have also requested permission to interview Patricia, sources tell Schefter.

Giants' general manager Dave Gettleman informed the team's assistant coaches Monday that they are free to look for other jobs without the team blocking them, a source told Schefter.

The Giants were 3-13 this season and will pick second overall in the 2018 draft. They are looking for a coach to replace Ben McAdoo, who was fired last month, along with general manager Jerry Reese. The Giants hired Gettleman as their general manager last week, and he will have input in the coaching search. Co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch will make the final decisions.

Mara said last week the Giants are looking for established coaches. A source said to expect most of the "usual suspects," which include Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, Patricia and McDaniels, who are among the most coveted coordinators for vacant head-coaching jobs.

"I think, obviously, it has to be somebody who has either had head-coaching experience or at least has been a coordinator for a significant period of time, because I think if you don't have that, the odds are really stacked against you," Mara said last week. "It's not impossible for you to succeed without that, but I think the more experience that that individual has as either a head coach or as a coordinator on either side of the ball, I think is very important."

McDaniels, 41, has the requisite experience and r?sum?. He was the Denver Broncos' head coach during the 2009-10 seasons, posting an 11-17 record. He was fired late in his second season.

After his stint in Denver, McDaniels worked for a year under current interim Giants head coach Steve Spagnuolo in St. Louis. McDaniels has been the Patriots' offensive coordinator twice, most recently since 2012. New England had the NFL's top-ranked offense this season, gaining 394.2 yards per game, and finished second in scoring, averaging 28.6 points.

Patricia, 43, has been with the Patriots since 2004. He has been their defensive coordinator since 2012. New England finished 29th in total defense this season, allowing 366 yards per game, but allowed the fifth-fewest points in the NFL.

Patricia is an intriguing candidate. He is an aeronautical engineer-turned-NFL coach and helped the Patriots turn it around defensively after a slow start to this season.