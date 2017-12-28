Giants name former Panthers executive Dave Gettleman new GM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants hired a familiar face in Dave Gettleman as their new general manager.

Gettleman, 66, spent four seasons as the Carolina Panthers general manager after 15 years with the Giants. He served primarily as their director of pro personnel before joining the Panthers.

The Giants fired general manager Jerry Reese and coach Ben McAdoo on Dec. 4. They wanted a head start on their search process and came to a decision after interviewing four candidates. Interim general manager Kevin Abrams, vice president of player evaluation Marc Ross and ESPN's Louis Riddick were the others to speak with Giants ownership about the opening.

"Given where we are as a team, we thought it was important to bring in someone with experience as a General Manager and a proven track record," president John Mara and chairman Steve Tisch said in a statement. "Dave's experience is unparalleled. He did an outstanding job as general manager in Carolina, and he was vital to our success during his tenure here. Dave is going to bring his own approach to our organization in how we draft and acquire players through free agency."

In Gettleman's four years with the Panthers they went 40-23-1 and won three consecutive NFL South titles. The Panthers went 15-1 in 2015 and reached Super Bowl 50.

He was surprisingly fired earlier this year by the Panthers, partly for his hard-line approach in contract negotiations.

Gettleman becomes the Giants' fourth general manager since 1979, joining Reese, Ernie Accorsi and George Young. Accorsi was the general manager when Gettleman was originally hired and was part of the current search process.

Accorsi served as a consultant for co-owners Mara and Tisch.

There likely wasn't a need for any introductions when Gettleman met with the Giants' brass last Wednesday. He was hired eight days later.

Gettleman originally joined the Giants in 1998, when Accorsi was in his first year as general manager. He worked in pro personnel and was promoted to pro personnel director the following year. He stayed in that position for 12 seasons before serving as senior pro personnel analyst in his final season with the team in 2012.

Gettleman began his career in 1986 with the Buffalo Bills. He has also worked for the Broncos, and he has been a part of seven Super Bowl teams, including three winners.

The Giants (2-13) plan to introduce Gettleman during a news conference on Friday.