Giants to release Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie

The New York Giants have informed cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie that he is being released, sources told ESPN's Jordan Raanan and Adam Schefter.

Rodgers-Cromartie, 31, had been set for the final year of a five-year, $35 million contract. He would have counted $8.5 million against the salary cap in 2018, and the Giants will save $6.5 million by releasing him.

Prior to deciding to release him, the Giants had asked Rodgers-Cromartie to take a pay cut but he declined. They also considering trying him at free safety, a source told Raanan. The two-time Pro Bowler has been at cornerback his entire 10-year career, playing on the outside early in his career before being shifted inside to the slot the past two seasons.

Rodgers-Cromartie has 30 career interceptions but was held without one in 2017 after matching his career high with six in 2016.