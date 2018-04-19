Giants release WR Brandon Marshall

The New York Giants on Thursday released Brandon Marshall after just one season, with general manager Dave Gettleman saying the veteran wide receiver failed a physical.

The five-time Pro Bowl receiver, who was signed by the Giants last offseason to a two-year, $11 million deal, never seemed to get comfortable and was struggling before suffering an ankle injury in Week 5 that required season-ending surgery.

Gettleman was asked if the move meant the Giants were interested in signing receiver Dez Bryant, who was released by the Dallas Cowboys earlier this week and has expressed interest in signing with an NFC East opponent of his former team.

Said Gettleman: "We are interested in everybody."

Marshall finished with 18 catches for 154 yards and didn't score a touchdown in five games for the Giants, who also lost star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. for the season in Week 5.

The 33-year-old Marshall had been consistently working out at the Giants' facility since the injury. He wanted to return to the team, and he doesn't seem to have an intention of retiring.

"I'm all in on football," Marshall said late last season. "I've rebuilt my body. I think I'm two great years away from, and I'll say it, I want to be a Hall of Famer and I think I got two great years to go to be mentioned with some of the greats.

"I'm not just playing this game just to be a guy. I want to be remembered for the product that I put out on the field. So these last few years have been tough -- last year with the Jets, this year with the Giants -- but I'm hopeful that the next couple years for me will be some amazing years and some of my best work."

The once-outspoken veteran also tried to play a different role with the Giants last season, attempting to serve as a resource and mentor. Embattled cornerback Eli Apple said he had conversations with Marshall throughout the season.

Marshall has also played for the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears over his career. He has 959 catches for 12,215 yards and 82 career touchdown grabs. He is 16th all-time in receptions -- only 23 behind Hall of Famer Randy Moss -- and is just inside the top 25 in yards (23rd) and touchdown catches (23rd).