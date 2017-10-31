Giants suspend CB Janoris Jenkins after he fails to return from bye week on time

The disaster of a season continues for the New York Giants. They suspended a starting cornerback Tuesday for the second time in three weeks after Janoris Jenkins failed to return from the bye week on time.

Jenkins is suspended indefinitely. He will miss the game Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

"As a member of this team, there are standards and we have responsibilities and obligations," coach Ben McAdoo said in a statement. "When we don't fulfill those obligations, there are consequences. As I have said before, we do not like to handle our team discipline publicly. There are times when it is unavoidable, and this is one of those times."

Jenkins was one of three players that were not at practice Monday. Running back Paul Perkins and Eli Apple were the others. McAdoo said they were excused for personal reasons.

But the Giants had not spoken to Jenkins and he didn't arrive at the facility until the following day.

"At that point, neither myself nor any of the coaches had heard from Jackrabbit," McAdoo said. "I did not speak with him directly until Tuesday morning."

Jenkins' suspension is the second for the Giants in recent weeks. Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie was also suspended indefinitely for a violation of team rules after he was told he would be benched for his actions late in a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and then eventually walked out of a team meeting.

The Giants (1-6) are in the midst of a disappointing season where they have dealt with multiple suspensions and the loss of a good chunk of their receiving corps. Star wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall are out for the season.

Jenkins was signed prior to the 2016 season as a free agent after four years with the Rams. He made the Pro Bowl in his first season with the Giants.