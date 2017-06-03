Goaltender Pekka Rinne gets start for Predators in Game 3 of Final

Pekka Rinne led the Nashville Predators onto the ice at Bridgestone Arena for the first Stanley Cup Final game in Nashville, making him the starter for Saturday's Game 3.

Rinne's status was a question mark after he allowed eight goals to the Pittsburgh Penguins in Games 1 and 2. He became just the fourth goalie in NHL history to do that.

Predators coach Peter Laviolette was noncommittal about his goalie choice, as he typically is with lineup decisions. But Rinne was first off the ice after the team's morning skate Saturday as backup goaltender? Juuse Saros stayed on for extra work.

Fans chanted "Pek-ka! Pek-ka!" in support of Rinne.

Rinne came into the Cup Final as a favorite for the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP.

Injured Penguins center Nick Bonino was not on the ice for warmups, and he'll miss Game 3 after taking a puck off the left foot or ankle on Wednesday.

The defending champion Penguins lead the best-of-seven series 2-0.

