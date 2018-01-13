Golden State's late defense keys road win in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- So absurdly rich in talent are the Golden State Warriors that they can be without a two-time NBA MVP and still have more than enough firepower to overcome a rangy, up-and-coming Milwaukee Bucks squad on the road.

And Bucks coach Jason Kidd predicted as much before Friday night's game, saying that even without Stephen Curry, who would sit out with a right sprained ankle, the Warriors still had Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Kevin Durant.

"One of those guys can beat you on any given night," Kidd said, "but those three can definitely beat you without Curry."

Kidd's comments proved prophetic, as the NBA-best Warriors managed to edge the Bucks 108-94 at the Bradley Center behind strong efforts from Durant, Green and Thompson.

The Warriors led by 14 at halftime, but the Bucks fought back in the third quarter, outscoring Golden State 33-17 to take an 82-80 lead into the fourth.

Two clutch jumpers by Durant in the final minutes gave the Warriors enough breathing room to hold on for their 11th straight road win. The Warriors outscored the Bucks 28-12 in the fourth quarter, with Milwaukee shooting only 5-of-20 (25 percent) from the field. Durant finished with a game-high 26 points on 12-of-20 shooting.

Draymond Green flirted with a triple-double, finishing with 21 points and 10 rebounds, to go along with 7 assists.

The Warriors, who were starting a five-game road trip, won their fourth straight against the Bucks and for the eighth time in the past nine matchups.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 23 points on 10-of-19 shooting from the field to lead the Bucks. Eric Bledsoe added 21 points.

The Warriors will head to Toronto to close out the tail end of a back-to-back set Saturday against the Raptors.