Gonzaga provides some stability

It wasn't quite as crazy as last week, but there were still 11 teams that lost, including Wisconsin's setback against Northwestern in Madison.

Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3?| Week 4?| Week 5?| Week 6??| Week 7| Week 8 | Week 9 | Week 10 | Week 11 | Week 12

1. Gonzaga Bulldogs

Record: 26-0

Last week's ranking: 1

The Zags passed their most difficult test on Saturday by beating Saint Mary's in Moraga. Gonzaga is now 39-9 against Saint Mary's in the Mark Few Era.

2. Villanova Wildcats

Record: 24-2

Last week's ranking: 2

Jay Wright got his 500th career victory at Xavier in a game in which the Musketeers were without Darryl Reynolds due to a rib injury.

3. Kansas Jayhawks

Record: 22-3

Last week's ranking: 3

With Frank Mason III struggling and out of the game for the final few minutes after fouling out, it was Josh Jackson who stepped up and finished with 31 points in an 80-79 win at Texas Tech.

4. Baylor Bears

Record: 22-3

Last week's ranking: 4

The Bears are 9-3 in Big 12 play for the first time in school history. The program's best previous start was 8-4 in 2011-12.

5. UCLA Bruins

Record: 23-3

Last week's ranking: 8

The Bruins dug themselves out of a 19-point hole in the first half to come back and beat Oregon 82-79 at Pauley.

6. Oregon Ducks

Record: 24-4

Last week's ranking: 6

The Ducks average a nation-leading 7.1 blocks per game.

7. Arizona Wildcats

Record: 23-3

Last week's ranking: 7

The team's two leading scorers -- Allonzo Trier and Lauri Markkanen -- combined for just one field goal in a win over Cal.

8. Louisville Cardinals

Record: 20-5

Last week's ranking: 5

The trio of Quentin Snider, Mangok Mathiang and Deng Adel -- who all sat out the loss at Virginia -- combined for 38 points in the victory over Miami on Saturday.

9. Florida State Seminoles

Record: 21-5

Last week's ranking: 9

Freshman Jonathan Isaac was held to just four points in the loss at Notre Dame after he went for 23 and 10 boards in the first meeting with the Irish, a win in Tallahassee.

10. North Carolina Tar Heels

Record 21-5

Last week's ranking: 10

The Tar Heels were without Isaiah Hicks (hamstring) in the loss to rival Duke in Durham.

11. Kentucky Wildcats

Record: 20-5

Last week's ranking: 11

The Cats nearly blew a 25-point lead to LSU early in the week and then were fortunate that Alabama was 9-of-26 from the charity stripe in a victory over the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa.

12. West Virginia Mountaineers

Record: 20-5

Last week's ranking: 13

The Mountaineers got Daxter Miles Jr.?back for the win against Kansas State after he missed the road victory over Oklahoma due to an ankle injury.

13. Duke Blue Devils

Record 20-5

Last week's ranking: 16

Grayson Allen sank seven 3-pointers in the win against rival UNC at Cameron. He has scored at least 20 points in three consecutive games.

14. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Record: 19-7

Last week's ranking: 19

Freshman T.J. Gibbs got his first start in the win against Florida State, but it was Bonzie Colson who dominated with a career-high 33 points and 13 boards.

15. Virginia Cavaliers

Record: 18-6

Last week's ranking: 14

The Cavs pounded Louisville early in the week but lost to Virginia Tech in double overtime on Sunday in Blacksburg.

16. Florida Gators

Record: 20-5

Last week's ranking: 23

John Egbunu posted his first double-double of the season in a win over Texas A&M, which was the Gators' sixth straight overall.

17. Purdue Boilermakers

Record: 20-5

Last week's ranking: 24

After the win in Bloomington, the Boilermakers have road wins over Indiana, Michigan State and Ohio State for the first time since the 2009-10 season.

18. Butler Bulldogs

Record: 19-6

Last week's ranking: 12

Butler brought star Kelan Martin off the bench in both games this past week: a win at Marquette and a loss on the road against Providence.

19. Wisconsin Badgers

Record: 21-4

Last week's ranking: 15

The Badgers lost to Northwestern in Madison, handing the Wildcats arguably the most important win in the history of their program.

20. Cincinnati Bearcats

Record: 22-3

Last week's ranking: 17

The Bearcats' 15-game win streak was snapped at SMU on Sunday.

21. Saint Mary's Gaels

Record: 22-3

Last week's ranking: 18

The Gaels swept the regular-season series with Gonzaga a year ago but were swept by the Zags this season.

22. South Carolina Gamecocks

Record: 20-5

Last week's ranking: 20

Frank Martin's team bounced back from a four-overtime loss against Alabama to beat Mississippi State on the road and move into a three-way tie for first with Kentucky and Florida.

23. Xavier Musketeers

Record: 18-7

Last week's ranking: 21

The loss at home to Villanova might have come at a price, as Trevon Bluiett reaggravated his ankle injury and didn't play in the second half.

24. Creighton Bluejays

Record: 21-4

Last week's ranking: 22

It was just DePaul, but Greg McDermott's team shot 61 percent from the field and hit 13-of-22 from deep in the rout in Rosemont, Illinois.

25. USC Trojans

Record: 21-5

Last week's ranking: 25

The Trojans lost to Oregon at home, but it doesn't get any easier, as the next two games come on the road against UCLA and Arizona.