Gordon Hayward to kick off his free-agency meetings with Heat

Gordon Hayward will take his first free-agent meeting with the? Miami Heat?on Saturday, a source told ESPN's Jorge Sedano.

Hayward has also scheduled meetings with the Boston Celtics and the Utah Jazz, sources told ESPN.

Sources previously told ESPN that the?Jazz?regard the Heat as no less a threat to lure Hayward away than the Celtics, whose interest in the former Butler star has been anticipated for some time, largely thanks to the presence of Hayward's college coach, Brad Stevens, on Boston's bench.

The Jazz have a strong case to re-sign Hayward, thanks in large part to the five-year pact worth an estimated $180 million that only they can offer, as well as Utah's on-the-rise status in the Western Conference.

Hayward, 27, made his All-Star breakthrough this past season and, along with center Rudy Gobert,?led the Jazz to the second round of the playoffs, despite Utah's many injuries.

The 6-foot-8 swingman, drafted No. 9 overall by the Jazz in 2010, averaged 21.9 points and shot better than 47 percent from the floor and nearly 40 percent from 3-point range during the 2016-17 campaign.

