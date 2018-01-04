Grambling State's Shakyla Hill records fourth Division I women's quadruple-double

GRAMBLING, La. -- Shakyla Hill's assist in the closing seconds of Grambling State's win over Alabama State on Wednesday night gave the junior guard the fourth quadruple-double in Division I women's basketball history.

Hill found Monisha Neal for a 3-pointer that wrapped up the Tigers' 93-71 win over the Hornets and accounted for Hill's 10th assist -- to go with 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 steals.

"She is very unselfish," Grambling State coach Freddie Murray said, according to the school's website. "She had to do a lot more last year, because we didn't have a lot of pieces. Now she is surrounded by players who feed off what she gives us. To get a quadruple-double is just a testament to the hard work she puts in."

The last quadruple-double was by Sonja Tate of Arkansas State against Mississippi Valley State on Jan. 27, 1993. Tate had 29 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists and 10 steals.

Veronica Pettry of Loyola Chicago had 12 points, 10 rebounds, 22 assists and 11 steals for the first official quadruple-double on Jan. 14, 1989. Steals didn't become an official NCAA stat until 1987-88, and assists became an official stat just two years earlier.

Unofficially, Jackie Spencer of Louisville had a quadruple-double of 12 points, 12 rebounds, 14 assists and 10 steals against Cincinnati on Feb. 2, 1985.

The other official quadruple-double -- 10-10-10 and 12 steals -- was by Ramona Jones of Lamar against Central Florida on Jan. 14, 1991.

The only Division I men's basketball player to post a?quadruple-double was Tennessee-Martin's Lester Hudson on Nov. 13, 2007. The last NBA player to do it was? San Antonio Spurs big man? David Robinson?on Feb. 17, 1994, one of four ever in league.?

On Sunday, Sabrina Ionescu, a sophomore at Oregon, picked up her NCAA-record eighth career triple-double. There have been 18 triple doubles this season, four by Ionescu.

Hill did most of her damage in the second half on Wednesday when the Tigers (5-8, 2-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference), up 40-33, pulled away from the Hornets (2-11, 0-2). She had 11 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists and 6 steals after the break.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.