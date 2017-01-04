Grayson Allen returns as starter for Duke after 1-game suspension

Duke?junior guard Grayson Allen will start against Georgia Tech?on Wednesday night after missing one game for tripping Elon's Steven Santa Ana.

Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski announced Allen's indefinite suspension on Dec. 22 after reviewing video of the play. It was Allen's third such tripping incident in the past calendar year; the two other incidents occurred last season.

Duke went 0-1 without Allen, losing to Virginia Tech on Saturday. Allen accompanied the team on the trip but did not dress.

He is the Blue Devils' second-leading scorer this season, averaging 16.0 points per game.

After the Virginia Tech game, Krzyzewski stripped Allen of his captaincy.

Freshman Harry Giles will make his first start of the season against the Yellow Jackets. Giles has played just 23 minutes this season.

The highly touted freshman has been sidelined with a sore left knee since October. Giles' left knee was reconstructed following ligament tears that occurred during his sophomore year of high school, and when practice began in October for the Blue Devils, the knee still wasn't right. So Duke's medical staff completed an arthroscopic procedure on Oct. 3 that kept Giles out of practice and the Blue Devils' first 11 games of the 2016-17 season.

Wednesday's game also marks Krzyzewski's last before taking what is expected to be a four-week leave for back surgery.?